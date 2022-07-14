HONOLULU (KHON2) — North Shore beaches, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the Diamond Head State Monument were among the top Oahu attractions tourists visited this year, according to a state-commissioned survey.

The famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada, followed by outdoor or sporting events.

The Q1 2022 Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey (VSAT) released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released a list of Oahu attractions that visitors participated in.

Oahu Attractions

AttractionU.S. WestU.S. EastCanada
Atlantis Submarine & Cruises2.5%4%2.8%
Bernice P. Bishop Museum4%3.7%9.1%
Byodo In Temple11.6%10.2%3.66%
Chinatown & Honolulu Art District13.6%10%13.9%
Diamond Head State Monument25.9%37.4%42.2%
Dole Plantation31%33.6%36.1%
Foster Botanical Garden3.7%4%5.9%
Haleiwa20.9%21.2%20.4%
Hanauma Bay Nature Reserve11.6%13%15.3%
Harold L. Lyon Arboretum0.3%0.8%0.4%
Hawai‘i State Art Museum1.1%0.7%1%
Honolulu Museum of Art1.5%1.6%2.6%
Hawaiian Mission Houses, Historic Site & Archive1.1%1.2%0%
Hawai‘i’s Plantation Village1.8%0.7%1.6%
Honolulu Zoo5.5%7.1%8.7%
Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden6%6%4.6%
Iolani Palace State Monument4.7%5.5%5.2%
Kailua Town14.8%13%19.8%
Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline/ Makapuu Trail5.9%7.4%7.9%
Kakaako Street Art1.7%1.9%1.8%
Koko Head Crater Trail5.7%6.7%10.1%
Kualoa Private Nature Reserve15.4%15.6%15.9%
Lanikai or Kailua Beach28.8%30.4%38.3%
Manoa Falls & Trail9.1%13.1%11.7%
National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific7.8%11.5%5.4%
Nuuanu Pali Lookout10.1%12.2%14.1%
North Shore Beaches46.9%53.1%51.4%
Pearl Harbor National Memorial30.2%49%28.9%
Battleship Missouri Memorial10%18.9%14.9%
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum9.4%13.8%14.7%
Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum3.5%5.2%7.3%
Polynesian Cultural Center13.6%13.1%13.5%
Queen Emma’s Summer Palace0.9%1.9%0.6%
Sea Life Park Hawai‘i2.3%2%3.8%
Waikiki Aquarium4.4%4.0%8.9%
Waimanalo Beach Park10.3%12.4%16.9%
Waimea Valley16.5%20.9%13.3%

Eight visitor markets are typically analyzed, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, visitors from Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe were not surveyed.

While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, there were fewer visitors who said they would return to the islands within the next five years. Click here for those reasons.

A total of 3,832 visitors were surveyed between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Click here for the full results.