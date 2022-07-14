HONOLULU (KHON2) — North Shore beaches, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the Diamond Head State Monument were among the top Oahu attractions tourists visited this year, according to a state-commissioned survey.

The famous landmarks and natural beauty were the top reasons that motivated visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada, followed by outdoor or sporting events.

The Q1 2022 Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Survey (VSAT) released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released a list of Oahu attractions that visitors participated in.

Oahu Attractions

Attraction U.S. West U.S. East Canada Atlantis Submarine & Cruises 2.5% 4% 2.8% Bernice P. Bishop Museum 4% 3.7% 9.1% Byodo In Temple 11.6% 10.2% 3.66% Chinatown & Honolulu Art District 13.6% 10% 13.9% Diamond Head State Monument 25.9% 37.4% 42.2% Dole Plantation 31% 33.6% 36.1% Foster Botanical Garden 3.7% 4% 5.9% Haleiwa 20.9% 21.2% 20.4% Hanauma Bay Nature Reserve 11.6% 13% 15.3% Harold L. Lyon Arboretum 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% Hawai‘i State Art Museum 1.1% 0.7% 1% Honolulu Museum of Art 1.5% 1.6% 2.6% Hawaiian Mission Houses, Historic Site & Archive 1.1% 1.2% 0% Hawai‘i’s Plantation Village 1.8% 0.7% 1.6% Honolulu Zoo 5.5% 7.1% 8.7% Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden 6% 6% 4.6% Iolani Palace State Monument 4.7% 5.5% 5.2% Kailua Town 14.8% 13% 19.8% Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline/ Makapuu Trail 5.9% 7.4% 7.9% Kakaako Street Art 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% Koko Head Crater Trail 5.7% 6.7% 10.1% Kualoa Private Nature Reserve 15.4% 15.6% 15.9% Lanikai or Kailua Beach 28.8% 30.4% 38.3% Manoa Falls & Trail 9.1% 13.1% 11.7% National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific 7.8% 11.5% 5.4% Nuuanu Pali Lookout 10.1% 12.2% 14.1% North Shore Beaches 46.9% 53.1% 51.4% Pearl Harbor National Memorial 30.2% 49% 28.9% Battleship Missouri Memorial 10% 18.9% 14.9% Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum 9.4% 13.8% 14.7% Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum 3.5% 5.2% 7.3% Polynesian Cultural Center 13.6% 13.1% 13.5% Queen Emma’s Summer Palace 0.9% 1.9% 0.6% Sea Life Park Hawai‘i 2.3% 2% 3.8% Waikiki Aquarium 4.4% 4.0% 8.9% Waimanalo Beach Park 10.3% 12.4% 16.9% Waimea Valley 16.5% 20.9% 13.3%

Eight visitor markets are typically analyzed, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, visitors from Japan, Oceania, Korea, China and Europe were not surveyed.

While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, there were fewer visitors who said they would return to the islands within the next five years. Click here for those reasons.

A total of 3,832 visitors were surveyed between Jan. 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Click here for the full results.