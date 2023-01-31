HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is observed as National Plan for Vacation Day and serves as a reminder to think about what type of trips you would like to take during the new year.
According to the National Calendar, with many people around the world still dealing with pesky winter conditions like icy roads, snow and chilly temperatures, it’s nice to look ahead and plan a warm tropical vacation for the year 2023.
They report every year Americans leave more than 600 million vacation days unused. It’s important to know how many vacation days you get a year so you know when to use them.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority welcomes millions and millions of visitors and tourists to the islands every year.
They came out with their list of top locations tourists end up visiting when flying to the different islands for the 2022 year.
Top 10 points of interest on Oahu:
- Waikiki
- Kailua town and beach
- Chinatown
- Ko Olina Resort
- Ala Moana Center
- Kapiʻolani Regional Park
- Royal Hawaiian Center
- Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve
- International Marketplace
- Pearl Harbor National Memorial
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
For more information on these types of activities head to Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.