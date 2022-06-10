HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beer Advocate released its ranking of the top-rated beers for the state of Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best beers in Hawaii are from Maui Brewing Company, Big Island Brewing Company and Lanikai Brewing Company.

Although Hawaii is not directly known for its beer, there are plenty of local breweries throughout the islands.

Beer lovers enjoy trying the tropical flavors infused into craft beer. Many breweries have picked fun names to reflect the tropical hints of flavor inspired for the drink.

Top rated beer in Hawaii:

Imperial Coconut Porter – Maui Brewing Company Black Pearl – Maui Brewing Company Hoptopias IPA – Big Island Brewhaus Double Overhead Double IPA – Maui Brewing Company Red Sea of Cacao – Big Island Brewhaus Mosaic Mo Betta – Maui Brewing Company Route 70 Saison – Lanikai Brewing Company IPA – Ola Brewing Company Overboard IPA – Big Island Brewhaus Coconut Hiwa Porter – Maui Brewing Company

Other breweries that were ranked but not on the top ten list were Black Sand Porter by Kona Brewing Company, Hop Island IPA by Honolulu Beerworks, Lahaina Haze by Kohola Brewery and Beer Co IPA by The Kauai Beer Company.

To view the full list ranking the top-rated beers in Hawaii head to Beer Advocate’s website.