HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you are thinking of tying the knot on Oahu this year you might want to do some research on popular wedding venues.

Thousands of people fly to Hawaii just to get married and for many people this is a dream destination.

Whether you are planning a large reception or a small elopement these popular Oahu wedding venues have got you covered.

TheKnot is a popular wedding planning website that millions of couples use to create their perfect wedding.

If you are not from Oahu, then you need to do your research on what part of the island you would like to have your wedding.

Oahu has beautiful beaches, lush botanical gardens and picture-perfect views of mountains that makes it the perfect place to tie the knot.

TheKnot listed their favorite wedding venues on Oahu taking into consideration reviews, amenities, location and more.

LIST: Stunning Oahu wedding venues

Kualoa Ranch – Kaneohe

Haiku Gardens – Kaneohe

Paradise Cove – Kapolei

The Royal Hawaiian Resort – Waikiki

Turtle Bay Resort – Kahuku

Waimea Valley – Haleiwa

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa – Ko Olina

Four Seasons Resort Oahu – Ko Olina

Sunset Ranch – Haleiwa

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa – Honolulu

For more information about these resorts and wedding venues head to TheKnot’s website.