HONOLULU (KHON2) – Are you heading to the Big Island this weekend? Here’s a list of easy to moderate hikes you can do with your entire family.
The Big Island has numerous hikes sprinkled throughout the island. Most hikes on the Big Island are free, making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.
There is a hike for every skill level with most ranging from easy to hard. AllTrails came out with their top trails and hikes on the Big Island perfect to check out for the new year.
Top Trails on the Big Island:
- Kilauea Iki Trail and Crater Rim Trail – Moderate
- Papakolea Green Sand Beach – Moderate
- Thurston Lava Tube Trail – Easy
- Pololu Trail – Moderate
- Ka’awaloa – Captain Cook Monument Trail – Hard
- Akaka Falls Trail – Easy
- Makuala O’Oma Trail – Moderate
- Halema’uma’u Steam Bluff and Sulfur Banks – Easy
- Crater Rim Drive to Keanakako’i Overlook – Easy
- Pu’upua’i Overlook via Devastation Trail – Easy
Some of the hikes listed are located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. For those wanting to do these hikes, you will need to pay the national park their admission fee.
When hiking on the Big Island you want to make sure you are prepared. Having proper hiking shoes, adequate water, bug spray, sunscreen and cell phone is important.
For more information about these hikes and other popular hikes in Hawaii head to the AllTrails website.