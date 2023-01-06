HONOLULU (KHON2) – A perfect way to start off the New Year on Oahu is by revisiting your favorite hikes.

Oahu has numerous hikes sprinkled throughout the island. Most hikes on Oahu are free, making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.

There is a hike for every skill level with most ranging from easy to moderate. AllTrails came out with their top trails and hikes on Oahu perfect to check out for the new year.

Top Trails on Oahu:

Koko Crater Tramway to Kokohead Lookout – Hard Diamond Head Summit Trail – Easy Manoa Falls Trail – Moderate Kuliouou Ridge Trail – Moderate Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail – Easy Aiea Loop Trail – Moderate Olomana Trail – Hard Kaiwa Ridge Trail (Lanikai Pillbox) – Hard Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail – Moderate Waimano Falls Trail – Hard

Some of the hikes listed require reservations in advance along with paying for parking.

When hiking on Oahu you want to make sure you are prepared. Having proper hiking shoes, adequate water, bug spray, sunscreen and a cellphone is important.

For more information about these hikes and other popular hikes on Oahu head to AllTrails’s website.