HONOLULU (KHON2) – Wanting to get some fresh air this weekend and go on a weekend hike?

Maui has numerous hikes sprinkled throughout the island. Most hikes on Maui are free, making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.

There is a hike for every skill level with most ranging from easy to hard. AllTrails came out with their list of top trails and hikes on Maui perfect to check out for the month of January.

It’s important to go over all hiking details and pick the hike perfect for your skill level.

Some moderate to hard hikes take numerous hours to complete and may be slippery when muddy. So, it’s important to plan ahead and only commit to what you can complete.

Top Trails on Maui:

Waihe’e Ridge Trail – Hard Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail – Moderate Kapalua Coastal Trail – Easy Makamakaole Stream 13 Crossings – Moderate Seven Sacred Pools Trail (‘Ohe’o Gulch) – Easy

When hiking on Maui you want to make sure you are prepared. Having proper hiking shoes, adequate water, bug spray, sunscreen and a cellphone is important.

Starting your hike in the morning is important to make sure you have enough time to complete the hike before sunset.

For more information about these hikes and other popular hikes on Maui head to AllTrails’s website.