HONOLULU (KHON2) – Wanting to get some fresh air this weekend and go on a weekend hike?

Kauai has numerous hikes sprinkled throughout the island. Most hikes on Kauai are free, making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

There is a hike for every skill level with most ranging from moderate to hard. AllTrails came out with their list of top trails and hikes on Kauai perfect to check out.

It’s important to go over all hiking details and pick the hike perfect for your skill level. Some hikes listed take hours to complete and require specific hiking materials like hiking shoes, backpacks and more.

Many moderate to hard hikes take most of the day to complete and may be slippery when muddy. So, it’s important to plan ahead and only commit to what you can complete.

Top Trails on Kauai:

Hanakapi’ai Falls Trail– Hard Canyon Trail to Waipo’o Falls – Moderate Hanakapi’ai Beach via the Kalalau Trail – Hard Maha’ulepu Heritage Trail: Shipwreck Beach to Punahoa Point – Moderate Awa’awapuhi Trail – Moderate

When hiking on Kauai you want to make sure you are prepared. Having proper hiking shoes, adequate water, bug spray, sunscreen and a cellphone is important.

Starting your hike in the morning is important to make sure you have enough time to complete the hike before sunset.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about these hikes and other popular hikes on Kauai head to AllTrails’s website.