HONOLULU (KHON2) — With every start to a new year many people pledge to eat healthier.

Whether that means eating more fruits and veggies, less fast food or a combination of both millions of Americans are pledging to live a healthier lifestyle for 2023.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

It could be hard to navigate through your favorite restaurant’s menu looking for healthy options.

Trip Advisor ranks the best healthy restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu.

Best healthy restaurants on Oahu:

Tropical Tribe Waialua Bakery Beet Box Cafe Banan Heavenly Island Lifestyle

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.