HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you have plans on flying to Las Vegas, or sometimes called the “ninth island” by locals, and want to get a meal that reminds you of home keep reading.

Yelp came out with a list of restaurants and eateries that serve Hawaiian food that tastes “just like home.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

From poke to saimin, poi and laulau you will want to stop at all of these food spots to eat your heart out.

Yelp identified and ranked businesses using factors like total volume and ratings and reviews when coming up with their list of Hawaiian eateries in Las Vegas.

Top Hawaiian eateries in Las Vegas:

Poke Express (Henderson)

Suha Bites Sushi Burrito & Hawaiian BBQ (Las Vegas)

Island Style Restaurant (Westside Las Vegas)

8 Kitchen (Henderson)

Islandtucky Fried Chicken (Las Vegas area)

Poke&Go (Downtown Las Vegas)

Kapuna Cafe (Northwest Las Vegas)

Makai Pacific Island Grill (Las Vegas)

Poke Express takes the number one spot, and they specialize in bringing the aloha spirit of Hawaii to Nevada.

They have two locations in Nevada and offer Hawaiian Ahi Poke, Limu Ahi Poke, Shoyu Ahi Poke, Garlic Ahi Poke and more.

Another popular spot in Las Vegas that made the list is Makai Pacific island Grill. This place is run by three brothers who carry on the traditional cooking taught to them by their grandmother.

Some popular items to try are their Chicken Katsu, Mochiko wings, Kalua pig plate and their poke bowls.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about the list or to find out when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.