HONOLULU (KHON2) — Planning to fly to Hawaii this summer? Here’s a list of the most popular outdoor activities to do for the whole family.

Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) lists the most popular recreational activities from visitors every quarter. These activities consist of water activities, sightseeing, hiking, dining and more.

There is not a doubt the Hawaiian islands provide endless views of the Pacific Ocean, cotton candy sunsets, breathtaking waterfalls and lush green mountains.

How tourists like to sightsee the islands:

Self guided tour Scenic views / natural landmarks Visiting towns and communities Boat or submarine tour Limo / van / tour bus

Hawaii offers countless different activities like hiking, swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing, fishing, shark diving and more. Depending on the time of year you visit might change the different recreational activities available.

For instance, whale watching only happens from November through December when thousands of North Pacific Humpback whales swim through Hawaii waters during their annual winter migration.

What activities tourists like to do:

Beach / sunbathing Swim in the ocean Hiking Snorkeling Go to the park / botanical garden Run / jog / fitness walks Spas Bodyboarding Golf

When choosing where to stay it’s important to do some researching in advance. The HTA breaks down the most popular locations to stay on all the islands.

The HTA breaks Oahu down into 5 different locations to stay. Honolulu Waikiki, Central Oahu, West Oahu, North Shore and Windward Oahu.

Where tourists stayed on Oahu:

Honolulu / Waikiki North Shore Windward Oahu Central Oahu West Oahu

For a better break down on what tourists do while visiting the Hawaiian islands head to Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.