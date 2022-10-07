HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these waterfront restaurants located throughout the island.
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of the best waterfront restaurants on Oahu.
Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.
Best waterfront restaurants on Oahu
- Hoku’s
- Nicos Upstairs
- Nami Kaze
- The Veranda at the Kahala Resort
- Original Roy’s Hawaii Kai
For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.
Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance. Some of these fancy eateries also have dress codes to be mindful of.