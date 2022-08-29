HONOLULU (KHON2) – When thinking about planning a trip to Oahu, travelers definitely might want to consider what type of hotel to stay at.

Are you more of a beachfront person having access to a private cabana or are you okay with relaxing by the pool and sipping on a tropical cocktail?

Local Getaways Hawaii, a community-based travel website, came out with their 2022 picks for Oahu hotels with the best pools.

If you love swimming in a pool to avoid getting all sandy, battling strong currents and controlling the outside elements then it’s important to book a hotel with a picture-perfect pool.

Oahu hotels with the best pools:

Sheraton Waikiki The Royal Hawaiian Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Aulani Disney Resort & Spa Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

It’s always a good idea to check out the type of pool that comes with the hotel when looking for a place to stay in Oahu. For example, Aulani Disney Resort & Spa comes with a water slide perfect for all ages.

To view, the full list of top Oahu hotels with the best pools head to Local Getaways Hawaii’s website.