HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you just booked your first Hawaii vacation and stressed about what to pack?

You’ll definitely want to pack the reef-friendly sunscreen, a couple of swimming suits and some sunglasses. However, some things might want to stay home like beach chairs, boots and winter coats.

No matter the month Hawaii experiences tropical warm weather. It does occasionally rain, but the rain typically doesn’t last long.

Tripster, a travel booking website, came out with their list of things that definitely need to be on the list to pack and their list of things you can choose to leave at home.

Whether you are traveling to Hawaii for a weekend getaway or planning on staying for a few weeks this list is helpful to have on hand.

When coming to Hawaii, especially for the first time, you might not know what to expect. Should you pack a winter coat if coming in December? Do you need to bring extra bags for when you go shopping? Is it best to bring your water floaties with you?

The easiest answer is less is more and depending on where you end up staying your hotel, resort or even some Airbnb’s will have almost everything you need to have a good time.

Top 10 things to pack when coming to Hawaii:

Swimsuits T-shirts and tank tops Shorts Tennis shoes/sneakers Jeans Light jacket/windbreaker Hat Reef-friendly sunscreen Sunglasses Pajamas/loungewear

It’s important to pack reef-friendly sunscreen especially if you plan on swimming in the ocean. At near popular tourist areas there are corner stores that sell just about everything, from first aid supplies, to sunscreen, to aloe vera and more.

So, if you forget one, two or even three items don’t worry. Odds are you can walk to the nearest corner store and get what you need.

Top 10 things to leave at home:

Extra dressy clothing High heels Bulky jackets Scarves Snorkeling equipment Scuba diving equipment Surfboards boogie boards Beach toys Beach chairs

Unless you are going to Hawaii for a wedding or other upscale event you won’t need fancy clothing. Most bars and clubs have a relaxed dress code to reflect the Hawaii culture.

At some beaches, you can rent surfboards and boogie boards and almost all of the resorts that are on the ocean have their own beach chairs reserved for hotel guests to use.

For more helpful packing tips for your upcoming Hawaii vacation head to Tripster’s website.