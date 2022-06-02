HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Ramen, a Japanese noodle soup, is very popular in Hawaii with people searching all over the island to taste the best ramen spot.

Yelp ranks the best ramen spots within a region and came out with their list of best ramen in Hawaii for June 2022.

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best ramen on Oahu:

Onoya Ramen – Kaimuki Wagaya – Honolulu Ramen Nakamura – Waikiki Junpuu – Honolulu Kamitoku Ramen – Ward Center – Ala Moana Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya – Ala Moana Momosan – Waikiki Noods Ramen Bar – Honolulu Lucky Belly – Honolulu Golden Pork Tonkotsu Ramen Bar – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open head to Yelp’s website.