HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.
Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.
Ramen, a Japanese noodle soup, is very popular in Hawaii with people searching all over the island to taste the best ramen spot.
Yelp ranks the best ramen spots within a region and came out with their list of best ramen in Hawaii for June 2022.
They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Best ramen on Oahu:
- Onoya Ramen – Kaimuki
- Wagaya – Honolulu
- Ramen Nakamura – Waikiki
- Junpuu – Honolulu
- Kamitoku Ramen – Ward Center – Ala Moana
- Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya – Ala Moana
- Momosan – Waikiki
- Noods Ramen Bar – Honolulu
- Lucky Belly – Honolulu
- Golden Pork Tonkotsu Ramen Bar – Honolulu
Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open head to Yelp’s website.