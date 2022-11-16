HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these restaurants located throughout the island.
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.
Best neighborhood gem restaurants on Oahu
- Hanale by Islander Sake Brewery – Honolulu
- Kalapawai Cafe – Kailua
- Brick Fire Tavern – Kaimuki
- Wasabi Bistro – Honolulu
- Kapa Hale – Waikiki
- Gyu-Kaku – Honolulu
- Asahi Grill – Honolulu
- The Cutlery – Kaimuki
- Formaggio Grill – Kailua
- Angelo Pietro – Honolulu
For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.
Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance or to call and book ahead of visiting.