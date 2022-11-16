HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these restaurants located throughout the island. 

Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night. 

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.  

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more. 

Best neighborhood gem restaurants on Oahu

  1.  Hanale by Islander Sake Brewery – Honolulu
  2.  Kalapawai Cafe – Kailua
  3.  Brick Fire Tavern – Kaimuki
  4.  Wasabi Bistro – Honolulu
  5.  Kapa Hale – Waikiki
  6. Gyu-Kaku – Honolulu
  7. Asahi Grill – Honolulu
  8. The Cutlery – Kaimuki
  9. Formaggio Grill – Kailua 
  10. Angelo Pietro – Honolulu

For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.  

Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance or to call and book ahead of visiting. 