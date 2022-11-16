HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these restaurants located throughout the island.

Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Best neighborhood gem restaurants on Oahu

Hanale by Islander Sake Brewery – Honolulu Kalapawai Cafe – Kailua Brick Fire Tavern – Kaimuki Wasabi Bistro – Honolulu Kapa Hale – Waikiki Gyu-Kaku – Honolulu Asahi Grill – Honolulu The Cutlery – Kaimuki Formaggio Grill – Kailua Angelo Pietro – Honolulu

Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance or to call and book ahead of visiting.