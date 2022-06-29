HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coming to Hawaii is a dream vacation for many travelers.

Whether they are celebrating a birthday, honeymoon, anniversary or visiting family, staying in a hotel is something almost all visitors do.

Trip Advisor listed their 10 most popular hotels people stayed at in Hawaii. They looked at three thousand places to stay and tens of thousands of reviews.

Coming in at the top of their list is Prince Waikiki. This hotel also won the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

This award, given by Trip Advisor, is for accommodations that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Trip Advisor.

Top 10 Hotels in Hawaii:

Prince Waikiki – starting at $449 Ka’anapali Beach House – starting at $572 Hotel La Croix Waikiki – starting at $239 Hyatt Regency Maui Regency and Spa – starting at $902 Queen Kapiolani Hotel – starting at $279 Royal Kona Resort – starting at $270 Sheraton Waikiki – starting at $429 Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa – starting at $349 Halekulani Hotel – starting at $705 Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger – starting at $334

Depending on the time of year, you can score a good deal when it comes to hotel accommodations.

Booking during peak travel time like during the summer means you will have to pay a little bit more on airfare and hotel costs.

According to Trip Advisory booking hotels in Hawaii between September through November is the cheapest with hotels as low as $297.

According to the website the highest time to book a hotel in Hawaii is between June through August.

For more information on these hotels head to Trip Advisor’s website.