HONOLULU (KHON2) – Coming to Hawaii is a dream vacation for many travelers.

However, deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.

Trip Advisor listed their 10 most popular restaurants, food spots, bakeries and eateries for families traveling to Oahu.

They took into consideration reviews, kids’ menu, location and popularity when coming out with their list.

Top 10 best family food spots on Oahu:

Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha Sweet E’s Cafe Honolulu Cookie Company Leonard’s Bakery Paia Fish Market Island Vintage Shave Ice South Shore Grill Steak Shack Lappert’s Ice Cream Fresh Catch

Whether your family is in the mood for local cuisine or just something small to eat, this list covers it all. It even has a few options for a tasty dessert after a long day at the beach.

For more information on these tasty family-friendly food spots head to Trip Advisor’s website.