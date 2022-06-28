HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made snacks called musubis.
There are different ways to make a musubi, but one of the most popular ways is with grilled Spam. Musubis are sold in gas stations, breakfast spots, grocery stores and more.
Yelp ranks the best Spam musubi within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for June 2022.
They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Best Spam musubi on Oahu:
- Musubi Cafe Iyasume – Waikiki
- Musubi Cafe Iyasume Beachwalk – Waikiki
- Musubi & Bento Iyasume Seaside Shore – Waikiki
- Mana Musubi – Honolulu
- Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki
- Got’z Grindz – Kaneohe
- Ono Seafoodi – Kaimuki
- Marugame Udon – Waikiki
- Alicia’s market – Kalihi
- Komedokoro M’s – Waikiki
Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information
To read the full list and see when these Spam musubi eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.