HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made snacks called musubis.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

There are different ways to make a musubi, but one of the most popular ways is with grilled Spam. Musubis are sold in gas stations, breakfast spots, grocery stores and more.

Yelp ranks the best Spam musubi within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for June 2022.

Getty Images: Sharon Mccutcheon

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best Spam musubi on Oahu:

Musubi Cafe Iyasume – Waikiki Musubi Cafe Iyasume Beachwalk – Waikiki Musubi & Bento Iyasume Seaside Shore – Waikiki Mana Musubi – Honolulu Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki Got’z Grindz – Kaneohe Ono Seafoodi – Kaimuki Marugame Udon – Waikiki Alicia’s market – Kalihi Komedokoro M’s – Waikiki

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To read the full list and see when these Spam musubi eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.