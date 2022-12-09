HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 9 is observed as national pastry day!

The day lands on a Friday, which is the perfect excuse to treat yourself on lunch or after leaving work or school.

According to National Today, you can stop by your local bake shop to pick up your favorite pastry or you can bake some for the family at home.

Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.

Top 10 Best Pastry Spots near Honolulu:

Epi-Ya Boulangerie & Patisserie Kona Coffee Purveyors Beyond Pastry Studio La Palme D’Or Patisserie Liliha Bakery Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery Kamehameha Bakery Kilani Bakery Fendu Boulangerie Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.