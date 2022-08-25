HONOLULU (KHON2) — When traveling to Hawaii one of the best things to do is visit the never-ending beaches.
From the north shore to the south, Hawaii beaches are some of the prettiest in the world.
Travel and Leisure, a travel website ranking the best places to vacation, came out with their list of best beaches in Hawaii.
They take into consideration popularity, scenic views, location and more.
Top 10 beaches in Hawaii:
- Waikiki Beach – Oahu
- Ko Olina Beach – Oahu
- Waimea Bay Beach Park – Oahu
- Polihale State Park – Kauai
- Hanalei Bay – Kauai
- Poipu Beach Park – Kauai
- Kalapaki Beach – Kauai
- Kalihiwai Beach – Kauai
- Hulopoe Beach – Lanai
- Polihua Beach – Lanai
They ranked Oahu, Kauai and Lanai beaches being the best in Hawaii. Later down the list they have a few Maui beaches ranked and Big Island beaches.
To read the full study ranking the best beaches in Hawaii head to Travel and Leisure’s website.