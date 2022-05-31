HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries.

Trying the many flavors of mochi or biting into a warm malasada is something you can only do in Hawaii.

Yelp ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries in Hawaii for May 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best bakeries in Hawaii:

Liliha Bakery – Kalihi Penny’s Malasadas – Waikiki Leonard’s Bakery – Kaimuki Liliha Bakery – Waikiki Rooftop Bakery Cafe – Honolulu Nanding’s Bakery – Kaimuki Epi-Ya Boulangerie & Patisserie – Honolulu JJ2 Bakery – Honolulu Kona Coffee Purveyors – Waikiki Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these bakeries are open head to Yelp’s website.