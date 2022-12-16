HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries.

Trying the many flavors of mochi or biting into a warm malasada is something you can only do in Hawaii.

Trip Advisor ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best bakeries on Maui:

Honolulu Cookie Company Sugar Beach Bake Shop Maui Pie Komoda Store and Bakery Cinnamon Roll Fair Hawaii Julia’s Banana Bread Maui Bread Company Stillwell’s Bakery & Cafe Krispy Kreme Home Maid Bakery

To read the full list and see when these bakeries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.