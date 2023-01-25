HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these restaurants located throughout the island.
Sometimes all you need is good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.
Most booked restaurants on Oahu
- Deck. – Waikiki
- Wolfgang’s Steak House – Waikiki
- Ruscello – Honolulu
- Hula Grill – Waikiki
- Merriman’s – Honolulu
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Waikiki
- Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki
- Moku Kitchen – Honolulu
- Tiki’s Grill & Bar – Waikiki
- Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Honolulu
For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.
Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance or calling and booking ahead of visiting.