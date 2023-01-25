HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these restaurants located throughout the island. 

Sometimes all you need is good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night. 

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.  

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more. 

Most booked restaurants on Oahu

  1.  Deck. – Waikiki
  2.  Wolfgang’s Steak House – Waikiki
  3.  Ruscello – Honolulu
  4.  Hula Grill – Waikiki
  5.  Merriman’s – Honolulu
  6. Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Waikiki
  7. Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki
  8. Moku Kitchen – Honolulu
  9. Tiki’s Grill & Bar – Waikiki
  10. Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Honolulu

For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.  

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance or calling and booking ahead of visiting. 