HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Maui? Try these restaurants located throughout the island.

Sometimes all you need is good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Maui.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Some of these restaurants and eateries should be booked months in advance. However, you can get lucky with some spots having availability during unpopular dining times like early afternoon or booking a late dinner.

Most booked restaurants on Maui

Mama’s Fish House – Paia Hula Grill – Kaanapali Monkeypod Kitchen Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Wailea Kimo’s Maui – Lahaina Leilani’s on the Beach Kaanapali – Lahaina Fleetwood’s On Front. St. – Lahaina The Plantation House Restaurant – Kapalua Duke’s Beach House Maui – Kaanapali Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Wailea

Mama’s Fish House takes the top spot on Open Table’s list. According to their website, they typically book four to six months in advance due to high demand.

Mama’s Fish House Interior

Mama’s Fish House

They specialize in fish, seafood and steak lunch and dinners and offer guests a view with their meals.

To book a reservation with Mama’s Fish House head to their website.

For more information or to reserve a table at these popular spots head to Open Table’s website.