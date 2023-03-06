HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Kauai? Try these restaurants located throughout the island.

Sometimes all you need is good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Kauai.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Some of these restaurants and eateries should be booked weeks in advance. However, you can get lucky with some spots having availability during unpopular dining times like early afternoon or booking a late dinner.

Most booked restaurants on Kauai

The Beach House Restaurant – Koloa Keoki’s Paradise – Koloa Tidepools – Grand Hyatt Kauai – Koloa The Plantation House by Gaylords – Lihue Duke’s Kauai – Lihue Stevenson’s Sushi & Spirits – Koloa Brennecke’s Beach Broiler – Koloa Merriman’s Kauai – Koloa Red Salt at Ko’a Kea Resort – Koloa Oasis on the Beach – Kapa’a

The Beach House Restaurant takes the top spot on Open Table’s list. According to their website, they take good old fashion Hawaiian hospitality and blend it with a Pacific Rim food experience for their guests.

They are known for their oceanfront restaurant that gets the best sunset views for guests enjoying their dinner.

To book a reservation with The Beach House Restaurant head to their website. For more information or to reserve a table at these popular spots head to Open Table’s website.