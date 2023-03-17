HONOLULU (KHON2) – Whether spring break is just beginning for you or spring break is coming to an end here is a list of activities to do with your family to enrich their minds and keep them active during the days off.

Hawaiian Airlines came out with a list of places people enjoy with their families during vacation and spring break. They took into consideration age-appropriate activities for kids, teens and young adults.

Elementary school-age activities on Oahu:

Children’s Discovery Center

Polynesian Cultural Center

Honolulu Zoo

Aulani’s Resort Rainbow Reef

Teen-age activities on Oahu:

Bishop Museum

Kualoa Ranch

Children’s Discovery Center encourages keiki to use all of their senses. Touch, sight, hearing and smelling to better understand the world they live in.

Their goal is to help keiki develop a better self-concept and understanding of others in Hawaii. On average families spend about 2-3 hours at the center looking at the different exhibits. For more information or to see when they are open click here.

The Polynesian Cultural Center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. You and your entire family can explore and learn about the different Polynesian islands and get the opportunity to get hands-on in some activities.

You can choose between different packages that allow for a guided tour through the center, or you can opt to do a self-guided tour. There are luau options and buffet options to choose from as well along with ending your night watching their “Hā: Breath of Life” Show which runs from 7:30 pm to 8:45 p.m.

Bishop Museum offers guests engaging activities, interactive programs and a chance to explore their planetarium. It’s located in Honolulu and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This museum showcases the history of Hawaii with interesting artifacts, paintings, sculptures and more. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.