HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oct. 20 is observed as National Chicken and Waffles Day, so what better way to celebrate than getting your hands on this delicious food combo.
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
Hawaii does not have a lot of restaurants that are known for their chicken and waffles, however, here are a few that Yelp said customers love.
Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu:
- Pancakes & Waffles BLD
- Scratch Kitchen
- The Surfing Pig
- Hughley’s Southern Cuisine
- Guieb Cafe
Yelp used customer reviews and the popularity of these eateries to come up with their list of spots to check out.
To view when these eateries are open and to see the full menu, head to Yelp’s website.
National Chicken and Waffles Day is relatively new. Last year, popular Los Angeles chain Roscoe’s House of Chicken N’ Waffles founded the day to highlight the delicious pairing of these two yummy food items.
Although there isn’t a Roscoe’s located in Hawaii, you can check out any of the restaurants listed to grab yourself some chicken and waffles!