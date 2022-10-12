HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s going to be a rainy week in Hawaii meaning many outdoor activities will either be canceled or postponed until the weather clears up.

There is still a lot to do in Hawaii on rainy days. You can visit a museum, tour a historical site or even visit the only official state residence of royalty on the United State soil.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

When it rains in Hawaii it typically doesn’t last long, which is a good reason to spend your morning or afternoon learning something new from a museum.

Oahu has plenty of different museums to check out that are perfect for the entire family. Even if you have lived on Oahu your entire life, it might be nice to enjoy pieces of artwork on a rainy day.

Museums and historical landmarks to check out on Oahu:

Bishop Museum Hawaii State Art Museum Honolulu Museum of Art Iolani Palace Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives

Bishop Museum was originally made to house the large collection of Hawaiian artifacts and royal family heirlooms of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop. Now visitors can admire millions of artifacts, documents and photos of Hawaii and other Pacific Islands.

HISAM reflects Hawaii’s rich ethnic and cultural traditions and honors and inspires artistic excellence through its dynamic changing exhibition program.

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives is located near Iolani Palace and offers a walking tour in the life and work of the Protestant missionaries who settled in Hawaii in the early 1800s.

Go Hawaii has more information about these museums and historic landmarks to check out, just head to their website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Many of the museums offer audio tours and private tours for large groups. It’s best to plan ahead and purchase tickets before arriving.