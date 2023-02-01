HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you are looking to book a romantic restaurant for you and your significant other here is a list to make things easier.

If you are in the mood for Italian, Japanese, steak or even seafood, this list has you covered for the perfect spot to enjoy a meal and enjoy the views.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.

Their list breaks down popularity, the average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Most romantic restaurants on Oahu

La Mer at Halekulani – Waikiki Arancino at The Kahala – Honolulu Michel’s at the Colony Surf – Honolulu Hy’s Steak House – Waikiki Beachhouse Moana Surfrider – Waikiki TBD…by Vikram Garg – Waikiki Gyu-Kaku – Kapolei Mugen – Waikiki La Vie – Waikiki

Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance. Some of these fancy eateries also have dress codes to be mindful of.

For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.