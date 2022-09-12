HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.

The website identified businesses in the take-out category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

From burgers, to subs and everything in between, the list of top eateries covers it all.

Best fast food in Honolulu:

Rainbow Drive-In Musubi Cafe Iyasume Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – Honolulu Zippy’s Kapahulu Soul Chicken Mahaloha Burger Waikiki Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – Waikiki Betty’s Burger Joint Wiki Wiki Market Island Style BBQ

The No. 1 spot goes to Rainbow Drive-In. This eatery specializes in Hawaii style breakfast plates and lunch plates. They have even been featured on Food Network.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information on Yelp’s list, head to their website or follow them on Instagram.