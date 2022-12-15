HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 15 is observed as International Tea Day! So, you might want to swap your daily cup of joe for a delicious cup of tea.

The day lands on a Thursday, which is the perfect excuse for a midweek pick-me-up during lunch or to relax you after a long day of work.

Yelp ranked the best tea rooms and tea shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.

The number one spot on Yelp’s list went to Tea at 1024. They have been serving the Honolulu community with delicious teas since 1999.

They serve 40 different traditional and exotic teas along with scones, sandwiches and more.

Best Tea Rooms near Honolulu:

Tea at 1024 Halekulani Afternoon Tea Jeanne’s Tea Service Urasenke Tea House Natsunoya Tea House

Yelp takes into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.