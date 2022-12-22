This tree in Lahaina, Maui is the largest in Hawaii and was planted in 1873. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

Many people love coming to the islands to celebrate Christmas in a warm tropical location with endless local restaurants to try.

Hawaii restaurants during the winter months will come out with their holiday specials to have on the days leading up to Christmas.

Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Lahaina.

Because this is a busy time for many restaurants, you will want to call ahead and reserve a spot. Make sure you find out what hours they are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Best spots for Christmas dinner near Lahaina:

Lahaina Grill Leilani’s On The Beach The Plantation House Hula Grill Kaanapali Fish Market Maui Monkeypod Kitchen Merrimans – Maui Down the Hatch Maui Val and John Private chefs Roy’s Kaanapali

To read the full list and see when these restaurants are open, head to Yelp’s website.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

