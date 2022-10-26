Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Saimin, a popular Hawaii noodle soup, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.

Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best Saimin Spots on Oahu

Palace Saimin – Kalihi Shige’s Saimin Stand – Wahiawa Shiro’s Saimin Haven – Aiea Wagaya – Honolulu Onoya Ramen – Kaimuki Lynn’s Saimin & Cookie Shop – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.