Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.
Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.
Saimin, a popular Hawaii noodle soup, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Best Saimin Spots on Oahu
- Palace Saimin – Kalihi
- Shige’s Saimin Stand – Wahiawa
- Shiro’s Saimin Haven – Aiea
- Wagaya – Honolulu
- Onoya Ramen – Kaimuki
- Lynn’s Saimin & Cookie Shop – Honolulu
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.