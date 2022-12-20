People walk past shops in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

Many people love coming to the islands to celebrate Christmas in a warm tropical location with endless local restaurants to try.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaii restaurants during the winter months will come out with their holiday specials to have on the days leading up to Christmas.

Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.

Because this is a busy time for many restaurants, you’ll want to call ahead and reserve a spot. Make sure you find out what hours they are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Best restaurants for Christmas dinner near Honolulu:

XO Restaurant Hula Grill Waikiki 53 By The Sea 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar Fun Station Halekulani Hotel Roy’s Waikiki Beachhouse at the Moana Tommy Bahama Restaurant Azure

To read the full list and see when these restaurants are open, head to Yelp’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.