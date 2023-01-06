HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Jan. 6 is observed as National Bean Day according to National Calendar and something you might not have tried before coming to Hawaii are desserts topped or filled with adzuki beans.

Adzuki beans, sometimes called red beans, originated in East Asia and are usually filled in hot buns, pastries or sometimes put on top of shaved ice.

Yelp ranked the best spots to get a red bean bun near Honolulu for the month of January. The list below is not in any particular order.

Best red bean bun spots near Honolulu:

Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery

JJ2 Bakery

Bread House

Liliha Bakery

Brug Bakery

Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen

To view Yelp’s article on the best red bean bun spots and to see when these shops and eateries are open, head to their website.