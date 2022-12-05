Outskirts of Honolulu city with extinct volcanic crater, Diamond Head, in the background

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture.

However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Manapua is pretty much the Hawaiian version of Char siu bao which is a steamed bun filled with barbeque pork.

Foodies believe this popular item arrived in Hawaii in the 19th century when many immigrants came to the islands to work on the sugar plantations.

Manapua can be found all around the islands and is perfect to enjoy at lunch, dinner or even for a late-night snack!

Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.

Best Manapua Spots on Oahu

Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery – Chinatown Chun Wah Kam – Ala Moana Royal Kitchen – Chinatown Honolulu Kitchen – Honolulu Chun Wah Kam Noodle Factory – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.