HONOLULU (KHON2) – Sometimes you are just in the mood for a delicious lobster roll sandwich.

These tasty sandwiches can be found all over the island of Oahu and come in different sizes, toppings and price points.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Lobster rolls are traditionally served in a hot dog-style bun with lobster meat, mayonnaise, butter, lemon juice, salt, pepper and other tasty garnishes.

Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks. To read the full list and see when these lobster roll shops are open, head to Yelp’s website.

Best lobster roll sandwiches on Oahu:

Fat Cheeks Hawaii Royal Lobster Jolene’s Market – Chinatown EARL Kaimuki Feast Livestock Tavern Nico’s Pier 36 Jolene’s – Ewa Beach Wicked Maine Lobster Jolene’s – Airport

Fat Cheeks Hawaii came in first on Yelp’s list of best lobster roll sandwiches on Oahu. They are located in Honolulu are are open Tuesday through Sunday.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

They are known for their lobster rolls, lobster BLT sandwiches and lobster cheeseburgers. They also sell fish and fries, shrimp sandwiches and fried chicken sandwiches.