HONOLULU (KHON2) – Coming to Hawaii is a dream vacation for many travelers.

However, deciding where to eat when traveling can be a challenge especially if jet lag is keeping you up when most restaurants close their doors.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yelp listed their most popular restaurants, food spots, and eateries for late-night foodies in Honolulu. The restaurants listed tend to stay open until 1 a.m. or later.

Top 5 best late night food spots in Honolulu

Aloha Melt Waikiki Ramen Nakamura Sura Hawaii Sam’s Kitchen Yanagi Sushi

Whether you are in the mood for a late-night bowl of ramen, sushi or a hot sandwich these eateries have you covered.

For more information on these tasty family-friendly food spots head to Yelp’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

They took into consideration reviews, kids’ menu, location and popularity when coming out with their list.