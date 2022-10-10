HONOLULU (KHON2) – Coming to Hawaii is a dream vacation for many travelers.
However, deciding where to eat when traveling can be a challenge especially if jet lag is keeping you up when most restaurants close their doors.
Yelp listed their most popular restaurants, food spots, and eateries for late-night foodies in Honolulu. The restaurants listed tend to stay open until 1 a.m. or later.
Top 5 best late night food spots in Honolulu
- Aloha Melt Waikiki
- Ramen Nakamura
- Sura Hawaii
- Sam’s Kitchen
- Yanagi Sushi
Whether you are in the mood for a late-night bowl of ramen, sushi or a hot sandwich these eateries have you covered.
For more information on these tasty family-friendly food spots head to Yelp’s website.
They took into consideration reviews, kids’ menu, location and popularity when coming out with their list.