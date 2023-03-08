HONOLULU (KHON2) – Whether you are a tourist visiting Honolulu for the first time or you are a local wanting to try something new check out these karaoke spots perfect for a night out.

Yelp ranked the best karaoke spots near Honolulu and came out with their list of best spots perfect for catching up with friends, family or getting together after work with coworkers.

Honolulu has a busy nightlife that takes place seven nights a week. You will always find something to do whether that’s eating at a five-star restaurant, enjoying the afternoon on Waikiki Beach, or ending your night singing your favorite songs at the nearest karaoke bar.

Yelp considered reviews, popularity and amenities of the karaoke bars when coming up with their list.

Best Karaoke Spots in Honolulu:

Air Park Karaoke Lounge

Soju Bang

Wave 808 Karaoke

Toma Karaoke

Wang Chung’s

A lot of the spots listed sell appetizers and entrees so if you work up an appetite singing you can quickly grab some food.

Air Park Karaoke Lounge takes the top spot on Yelp’s list. They consider themselves Honolulu’s nightlife hot spot.

They opened their doors in 2014 and have been entertaining locals and visitors ever since. They offer 12 private karaoke rooms, touch screen monitors, a full bar and a vast song selection to choose from in multiple languages.

For more information about Air Park Karaoke Lounge click here. To view Yelp’s entire list of best karaoke bars and see when these spots are open head to their website.