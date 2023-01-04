HONOLULU (KHON2) – Jan. 4 is observed as National Spaghetti Day! According to National Calendar, this pasta has been a worldwide favorite for ages and loved by millions.

You can find your traditional spaghetti meal at any Italian restuarant. However, if you are looking for the best Italian restaurants on Oahu, OpenTable has a list to check out.

Although Hawaii is not known for their Italian food, you can find delicious Italian restaurants throughout the islands.

OpenTable ranked the best Italian restaurants and eateries based on reviews, popularity, menu items and more. They came out with their list of the best spots in and around Honolulu.

Best Italian Restaurants in Honolulu:

Ruscello Romano’s Macaroni Grill Arancino di Mare Taormina Sicilian Cuisine Quiora Orchards at Halekulani Fresno Italian Restaurant Bernini Honolulu Buca di Beppo Arancino at The Kahala

Ruscello takes the top spot on OpenTable’s list. They feature Mediterranean and Italian-inspired cuisine.

They are open for dine-in with limited capacity and to-go orders with Curbside Pickup. Call (808) 953-6110 to place your order or join them for Brunch on weekends.

OpenTable takes into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.