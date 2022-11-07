HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Garlic shrimp, a popular Hawaiian style plate lunch, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.

Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.

Best Garlic Shrimp Spots on Oahu

Giovanni’s – Downtown Sam’s Kitchen – Waikiki Liliha Drive Inn – Kalihi Kahuku Shrimp Go-Rae – Kaka’ako Ono Seafood – Kaimuki Blue Water Shrimp & Seafood – Waikiki Ono Steaks and Shrimp Shack – Waimanalo Beastside Kitchen – Niu Valley EbiNomi – Waikiki Karai Crab – Honolulu

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.