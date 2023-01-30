HONOLULU (KHON2) – Jan. 30 is observed as national croissant day! So, you might want to swap your daily cup of joe for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
The day lands on a Monday, which is the perfect excuse to start your week with something sweet during lunch or after leaving work or school.
According to National Today, croissants have been around since the 1800’s and grew in popularity around the world over the past 200 years.
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
To read the full list and see when these spots are open, head to Yelp’s website.
Top 10 Best Croissant Spots near Honolulu:
- Kona Coffee Purveyors
- Epi-Ya Boulangerie & Patisserie
- Breadshop
- Fendu Boulangerie
- The Local General Store
- La Palme D’Or Patisserie
- Aloha Bakehouse & Cafe
- Surfers Bakery
- Brug Bakery – Kahala
- Liliha Bakery
They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.