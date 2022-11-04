HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.
Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.
Chicken Katsu, a popular Hawaiian style plate lunch, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.
Best Chicken Katsu Spots on Oahu
- Tonkatsu Tamafuji – Kaimuki
- Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro – Waikiki
- Liliha Drive Inn – Kalihi
- Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki
- Nana Ai Katsu – Honolulu
- Oh My Grill – Aiea
- Aloha Table – Waikiki
- Island Style BBQ – Kalihi
- Me’s BBQ – Waikiki
- Stadium Giant Malts & Bar-B-Que
They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.