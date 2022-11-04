HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people travel to Hawaii for the beautiful beaches, sunsets, excursions and culture. However, international foodies will gladly purchase a flight to try the tasty food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Chicken Katsu, a popular Hawaiian style plate lunch, can be found all around the island and is perfect to enjoy at lunch or dinner.

Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

Best Chicken Katsu Spots on Oahu

Tonkatsu Tamafuji – Kaimuki Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro – Waikiki Liliha Drive Inn – Kalihi Rainbow Drive-In – Kaimuki Nana Ai Katsu – Honolulu Oh My Grill – Aiea Aloha Table – Waikiki Island Style BBQ – Kalihi Me’s BBQ – Waikiki Stadium Giant Malts & Bar-B-Que

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

They take into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.