HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii, you get to immerse yourself in local cuisine.

Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.

Yelp came out with their list of best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore for people to check out.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, common items ordered and more.

Top 5 breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore:

Wicked Hi Cafe Uncle Bo’s Haleiwa Kono’s Northshore Farm to Barn Cafe & Juicery Cafe Haleiwa

To view the full list and see when these breakfast spots open, head to Yelp’s website.

Many restaurants listed have brunch and lunch specials perfect for large groups vacationing in Hawaii.