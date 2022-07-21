HONOLULU (KHON2) — When flying to Hawaii, some bucket-list activities to do are swim in the ocean, have shave ice, try a loco moco and see a sea turtle sleeping on the beach.

Hawaii sea turtles are protected by state and federal law. These sea turtles are more commonly seen during the summer months (May-October) however they can be spotted year-round.

Seeing a sea turtle in their natural habitat is a sight to see. Each island has special beaches where sea turtles frequent.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts compiled a list of beaches where you can see a Hawaii sea turtle swimming or sunbathing.

Beaches notorious for sea turtle spottings

Laniakea Beach (Turtle Beach) – Oahu

Waikiki Beach – Oahu

Keawakapu Beach – Maui

Maluaka Beach – Maui

Brennecke’s Beach – Kauai

A-Bay – Big Island

Kīholo Bay – Big Island

It is illegal to touch Hawaii sea turtles and you are advised to be at least 10 feet away from them. This means if you are swimming in the ocean and come across a sea turtle you are asked to move out of their way.

If a sea turtle makes its way out of the ocean to sunbathe in the sand, you need to move and ensure you are 10 feet away.

To read the full list and read more information about these beaches by Outrigger Hotels and Resorts head to their website.