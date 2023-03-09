HONOLULU (KHON2) – Spring break is right around the corner and if you are flying to the Big Island you should check out these popular restaurants and eateries.

Sometimes all you need is good food, good company and a picture-perfect neighborhood to call it a good night.

Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of the most booked restaurants to check out on the Big Island.

Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.

Some of these restaurants and eateries should be booked months in advance. However, you can get lucky with some spots having availability during unpopular dining times like early afternoon or booking a late dinner.

Most booked restaurants on the Big Island

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Kamuela Merriman’s – Kamuela Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill – Waikoloa Papa Kona Restaurant & Bar – Kailula-Kona CanoeHouse – Kamuela Fish Hopper – Kailua-Kona Brown’s Beach House – Kohala Coast Nui Italian – Waikoloa Kamuela Provision Co. – Waikoloa Island Lava Java Bistro – Kailua-Kona

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar takes the top spot on Open Table’s list. According to their website, they are perfect for bridal showers, date nights and even corporate mixers.

They offer their guests live music, custom menus and floral design services and specialize in fish, shrimp and other seafood lunch and dinner entrees.

To book a reservation with Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar head to their website.

For more information or to reserve a table at these popular spots head to Open Table’s website.