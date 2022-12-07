HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 7 is observed as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. This day is a day to look back and remember what took place 81 years ago on the shores of Oahu.

On Dec. 7, 1941 bombs fell from the skies in the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor. Thousands of men, women and children unfortunately lost their lives.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a statement to commemorate National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“81 years ago, in the early morning hours of December 7th, bombs fell from the skies over O‘ahu in the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 men, women and children lost their lives on that fateful day. On this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we mourn and remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice that helped preserve the liberty and freedom we all enjoy today. Let’s also take a moment to honor the brave men and women who currently serve in our Armed Forces, who selflessly and courageously protect our island home and this nation.” – Rick Blangiardi

10 interesting facts to know about Pearl Harbor:

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial is located in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on the island of Oahu in the State of Hawai’i The Pearl Harbor area was designated a national historic landmark in 1964 for its strategic importance related to the United States’ annexation of Hawai’i The Pearl Harbor site is one of the most visited destinations on Oahu Both the USS Arizona and USS Utah shipwrecks are designated national historic landmarks located in Pearl Harbor The complex features two exhibit galleries, outdoor exhibits, an audio tour, a theater and a bookstore The attack on Pearl harbor killed more than 2,300 military and civilian personnel and compelled the United States’ entry into World War II Pearl Harbor is the final resting place of hundreds of crew members of the USS Arizona and USS Utah who made the ultimate sacrifice in the greatest loss of life during a single event in U.S. Naval history The meaningful setting of Pearl Harbor provides unique opportunities for reconciliation among former Pacific War combatants The National Park Service and the US Navy continue to honor WWII veterans through ceremonial and stewardship activities Pearl Harbor National Memorial Dive Officer Scott Pawlowski, together with the National Park Service Submerged Resources Center, schedule regular live dives at the USS Arizona

Park Rangers at Pearl Harbor National Memorial work constantly to meet the demands of over 3,000-5,000 visitors daily wanting to pay their respects.