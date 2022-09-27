HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here’s a list of bucket list activities to cross off your list that you can only do in the Aloha State.

Only in Your State is a website dedicated to giving fun facts about all 50 states. They came out with their list of must-see places in Hawaii and outdoor activities to do.

A lot of people who were born and raised in Hawaii have not been to all the major islands. Each island has a different style to them and it’s great to get out and explore the state you live in.

Bucket list sights and activities in Hawaii:

Watch the sunrise from the summit of Maui’s Haleakala National Park

Walk through Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s Thurston Lava Tube

Visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial on Oahu

Check out Haleakala National Park’s bamboo forest

Visit Maui’s Red Sand Beach located on Kaihalulu Bay

Hike the Lanikai Pillboxes on Oahu

Take a tour of Iolani Palace on Oahu

Hike more than 1,000 stairs to get to the top of Koko Head on Oahu

Take a boat tour to view Kauai’s Na Pali Coast

Head to Lanai to view Sweetheart Rock

Hawaii has two national parks, one located on Maui and the other one located on the Big Island. Both national parks have fun and unique activities that are fun for the entire family.

Because Hawaii has picture perfect weather almost year-round, you can book a trip anytime of the year and not have to worry about severe weather.

However, it is important to note when Hawaii is in hurricane season to have a plan if a hurricane is projected to head towards the islands.

From hikes to museums to national parks and more, the Hawaiian Islands have endless amount of beauty, fun and history perfect for residents and tourists.

For more information about these bucket list activities, head to Only in Your State’s website.