HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many people fly to the Big Island for the beaches, the hikes, to tour the volcano and even to sit back and enjoy the more slow-paced lifestyle.

The Big Island brings in millions of tourists and visitors every year and with it being spring break for many Americans, more people will be flocking to the islands over the next few weeks.

The Big Island is home to many indoor and outdoor malls, outlets, swap meets and farmers’ markets. Whether you are looking to grab the latest design or pick out the perfect piece of jewelry to remember this trip, this list has you covered.

Hotels.com came out with their list of the best places to go shopping on the Big Island. They took into consideration reviews, location, popularity and more.

10 best places to go shopping on the Big Island:

Queens’ Marketplace Keauhou Shopping Center Kona Inn Shopping Village Kona International Market Kings’ Shops Prince Kuhio Plaza Hilo Farmers Market Maku’u Farmers’ Market Ali’i Gardens Marketplace Kona Farmers Market

Queens’ Marketplace takes the top spot on Hotels.com list. They have more than 35 shops for people to look through along with offering fresh produce, food and drinks.

You can find Hawaii boutiques, international stores and more at Queens’ Marketplace which makes it a perfect spot for tourists wanting to grab souvenirs or anything they might need on their stay.

Queens Marketplace is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about Queens’ Marketplace head to their website. For more details about Hotels.com list click here.